Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin had first date in China

Former child star Dylan Sprouse travelled to China for his first date with model Barbara Palvin.

The couple spent three months talking online until she decided it was time for a date - and he wasn’t about to let a few thousand air miles get in the way.

But the meet-up was almost a disaster when Barbara's Victoria’s Secret photoshoot in the Far East was cancelled.

"I flew to China to see him just after talking for three months...,” the 25 year old tells People Now. “I was supposed to work in China but they cancelled the job and I said, ‘Is it crazy I still want to go to China because I want to see you?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, please come’."

The date didn’t quite go the way Sprouse had hoped, because his new girlfriend wanted to get to know him more before committing to a relationship.

"For a month he was asking me to be exclusive in emails and I was like, ‘No, I've got to get to you know more’, but then I took a deep breath and thought, 'What am I waiting for? There's no other guy I would love more than I love him and he's got everything I need'. He checked all the boxes," she explains.

The couple bonded over its love for anime cartoons and earlier this year, Dylan and Barbara moved in together.

She recently told W Magazine, "We watch anime pretty much exclusively… I was hiding it, well, not hiding it, but I wouldn't start off a conversation with that. In high school I had a friend who would watch Naruto with me but that faded away. When Dylan came into my life, I was like, ‘I'm home, baby’."