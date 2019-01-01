Grey's Anatomy breaks records as TV bosses renew show for two more seasons

Medical drama Grey's Anatomy has broken television records after landing a 16th and 17th season.

The series will run for another two years, with star Ellen Pompeo committed for the long run.

This year, Grey's Anatomy, which was created by Shonda Rhimes, passed ER as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history with the most episodes, and now it will also become the longest-running medical drama outright, with 17 seasons, compared to ER's 15.

Grey's Anatomy, which first aired in 2005, follows Pompeo's character, Meredith Grey, and a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial, as they tackle life-or-death experiences on a daily basis.

ABC TV bosses have also renewed two more hit Rhimes series - Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19 for a third season and How to Get Away with Murder for a sixth season.

Announcing the news in a joint statement with producing partner Betsy Beers on Friday (10May19), Rhimes revealed executive producer Krista Vernoff will "oversee" Station 19 when the drama returns, adding, "The creativity she brings to the Grey’s Anatomy universe continues a tradition of storytelling we hold dear."

Meanwhile, actors Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli and Greg Germann have all been promoted to series regulars for the 16th season of Grey's Anatomy.

Germann and Borelli have been recurring on the show for the past two seasons, while Carmack joined at the beginning of the current 15th season.

"Chris, Jake, and Greg have been recurring for us as guest stars and have popped as fan favourites," Vernoff explains. "We are excited to continue revealing their characters and we are beyond thrilled to welcome them to the Grey’s Anatomy family."