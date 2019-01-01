Priyanka Chopra pulled double duty at Joe Jonas' surprise wedding

Priyanka Chopra was both a flower girl and a bridesmaid at her new sister-in-law Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding.

The Game of Thrones star tied the knot at the Chapel L'Amour inside the Little White Wedding Chapel following the Billboard Music Awards on 1 May (19), and the Baywatch star was asked to pull "double duty" by the bride.

Like most people, Chopra had no idea Sophie was planning to exchange vows with Joe Jonas in Sin City, but she was far from surprised when the couple sprang the ceremony on family and friends.

'All I say is it's such a Joe and Sophie thing to do," the actress tells People Now. 'I mean, trust them to pull something like this off. They're so carefree, so fun, and this is so representative of who they are, you know? It was just so special to be there."

Priyanka has also confirmed reports her in-laws handed out invites to the wedding at the awards show, hours before they tied the knot.

'It was really funny," she giggles. "We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, people that we met. We were like, 'Alright, we're going to set up this wedding now, we're going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive'.

"We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived. Diplo Instagram Live-d the whole thing, it was awesome."

And prizewinners Dan + Shay provided the music for the nuptials.

After the ceremony, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas joined the newlyweds for a drive around Las Vegas in a pink limousine.

"It was so funny! I mean, we were driving around this pink Hummer limo," she adds. "I was outside the window. It was just epic. I had long hair extensions that I thought was going to fly out of the window. It was that kind of night."

And the Baywatch star has also confirmed Joe and Sophie are also planning a "beautiful wedding" for family and friends later this year. Reports suggest that will take place in France.