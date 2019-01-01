Dennis Quaid was ‘turned on’ by idea of playing a villain

Dennis Quaid was keen to break his good guy image and make his character in the upcoming Deon Taylor flick The Intruder a classic villain.

While the Hollywood veteran is renowned for his heroic roles, including Annie and Hallie’s dad in The Parent Trap and inspiring baseball coach Jim Morris in The Rookie, the star relished the opportunity to branch out and play a bad guy in the new feature.

During an interview for CinemaBlend, Taylor recalled that Dennis played a hands-on role in developing the sinister character of Charlie Peck.

“When he came to this movie and looked me in my eyes, he was like, ‘Hey, I want to make this guy crazy,’ and he was really turned on by the idea of working and creating, growing and building the character,” the 43-year-old recalled. “He was like, ‘Let’s figure out how we can make Charlie Peck historically a classic,’ and I was like, ‘All right! What do we gotta do?’ He was willing to bend the character and make this guy come to life and wow, he’s great.”

In the movie, Quaid plays an older man who sells couple Scott and Annie (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) his home, but doesn’t know how to let go of his beloved property. He soon begins a tirade of harassment, posing a menacing threat to the couple’s new life in Napa Valley.

Opening up about acting opposite The Day After Tomorrow star, Good revealed that they shot the scenes impulsively, adding to the suspense of the psychological thriller.

“Nothing was too planned. We were living with it and experiencing and whatever magic came out of that, came out of that,” the 37-year-old reflected. “It was fun watching him work and for all of us to play.”