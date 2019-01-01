Naomi Scott ‘tricked’ Aladdin casting directors during audition

Naomi Scott tricked Aladdin casting directors into thinking she was more of a girly girl than she is.

Newcomer Naomi beat out thousands of other hopefuls to land the part of Princess Jasmine in Guy Ritchie’s live-action version of the Disney classic, with fans able to see her performance from 22 May (19).

Recalling her audition outfit in a chat with W magazine, the English star said she made the effort to look the part, before reverting back to her normal clothes as soon as she was cast.

“It was light blue,” she remembered of the floral Topshop dress she bought especially for the occasion. “I never wore it again.

“Cut to when I show up at the first rehearsal, and I’m wearing my Nike tracksuit. It was like, ‘This is the real me – haha, tricked you!’”

Also starring Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders and Will Smith as Genie, a part Robin Williams made famous in the much-loved 1992 animated flick, it marks the latest live-action remake for Disney.

As well as the classic story and songs, viewers will also be treated to a new plot line involving Jasmine standing up to baddie Jafar (Marwan Kenzari).

“It happened that Disney and Guy and the producers were all of the same mindset in terms of what they wanted for this character,” Naomi explained. “That really excited me and made me be like, ‘I’m-a get this role.’”