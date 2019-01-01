Gabrielle Union turned off by pal Jessica Alba's beef jerky obsession

Gabrielle Union is not a fan of her L.A.'s Finest co-star Jessica Alba's beef jerky "habit".

The two actresses, who teamed up to play cops in the upcoming series, recently sat down to interview each other for breakfast show Good Morning America and Jessica wanted to know what irked her castmate most about her.

"Your beef jerky habit is aggressive," Union said. "I've never been around anyone who eats as much beef jerky with as much glee as you do."

But Gabrielle was quick to point out what she likes about Alba, admitting, "It's all upside."

"You're a boss chick, you're dope, you're in on the joke," she added.

Jessica used the chat to heap praise on her co-star, who helped create the TV drama.

"I think you can really tell that a woman is really at the heart of the show," she said. "I've never seen women depicted this way.

"I wanted to make people laugh but I also wanted to kick a** and take names. Women just aren't allowed to do that in the movies. The way that we're normally written is we're the damsel in distress or we're this super stoic serious woman, who has to save the day - very earnest."

Union co-created the show as an extension of her Bad Boys 2 movie. Her character, Sydney Burnett, transfers from Miami, Florida to Los Angeles and partners with Alba's single mum Nancy McKenna.

Burnett was the sister of Martin Lawrence's character in the Bad Boys sequel. He and Will Smith are currently shooting a second sequel.