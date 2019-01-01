Kim Kardashian took corset breathing lessons for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian took corset breathing lessons to prepare for her showstopping dress at the Met Gala.

On Monday (06May19), the reality star stunned in a custom Thierry Mugler gown that pulled the designer out of retirement and took seven months to make. The beaded silicone dress was covered in crystals that hung off her as if they were drops of water in an effort to make it look like she'd just stepped out of the ocean.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the new mother of four revealed how dedicated she was to making sure she looked her best in the dress, including taking breathing lessons from acclaimed French couturier Mister Pearl, ahead of the prestigious gala.

"The day that I found out the Met Gala theme was 'camp', that same day we called @manfredthierrymugler the King of Camp!" the 38-year-old wrote alongside a candid snap of her and designer Mugler working together.

"We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches!" Kim continued. "I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art! 7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA.

"Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!! And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection. Stay tuned for more."

In a behind-the-scenes Vogue video released earlier this week, cameras captured the KKW Beauty mogul star during her last fitting in Los Angeles before the Met Gala. Showing Kim wearing a custom-made, nude corset, the star joked that she wouldn't be able to eat anything or go to the bathroom during the event, hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

"Okay, so Anna, if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why. I'll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit. I can only like, half sit," Kim joked.