Diane Keaton snubbed marriage after high school insult

Diane Keaton swore off marriage as a teen after a fellow high school student insulted her by suggesting she would "make a good wife".

The actress has enjoyed romances with a string of high-profile men, including her movie co-stars Al Pacino, Warren Beatty, and her Annie Hall director and leading man Woody Allen, but she has never been interested in settling down in the traditional sense because she was turned off the idea of marriage from a young age.

"I was in musicals, I did all of that (in high school), (but) I remember that boys didn't like me..., that was tough," she tells U.S. breakfast show Today.

"I didn't have dates and I remember one guy came up to me one day and he was a big basketball player, and he said, 'You know, one day, you're gonna make a good wife', and that's when I decided, I'm never gonna marry. I'm not gonna make a good wife for you because it's insulting! Why didn't you just say, 'Maybe I could be a date-able human?"

Now 73, Diane has never regretted her decision to shun marriage, because her life is as full as ever.

"For me, ageing is really about filling each day with a lot of activity," she shares. "I really am ambitious, I have a lot of hobbies, I have a lot of things I'm interested in doing."

Single life has also not hindered the star's plans for motherhood - she adopted daughter Dexter in 1996 and son Duke in 2001.