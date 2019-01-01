Viggo Mortensen struggled to make Mahershala Ali break character while filming Green Book

Viggo Mortensen tried as hard as he could to make his Green Book co-star Mahershala Ali break character on set.

Viggo plays tough New Yorker Tony 'Lip' Vallelonga, who starts working with Mahershala’s classical jazz pianist Dr. Don Shirley as his bodyguard in Peter Farrelly’s Oscar-winning comedy drama.

In a joint interview for Empire magazine, Mahershala revealed that he’d learned to play the piano and did as much as he could to inhibit his character off set, but Viggo was determined to see how committed the Moonlight star was.

“I tried really hard to crack him up. But he was just unflappable,” he laughed. “He was doing his thing, he was Doc Shirley. But just for fun, I just wanted to make him lose it, at least once. I was just doing what my character does, but going for it. And nothing.”

After a number of failed attempts, Viggo was finally successful during a scene in which Tony introduces Don to fast food chain KFC.

“He said his line, ‘What do we do about the bones?’ And I said my line, and spit the bone out,” he recalled. “He didn’t say what he was supposed to say. Silence. And I turned around and he’s not there, and I’m like ‘Where the f**k?’ And he’s on the floor in a fetal position with tears coming out of his eyes, and I’m like, ‘Yes!’”

The acting duo insisted that they got on remarkably well during the shoot, and Mahershala believes much of this stems from the similarities in their acting styles.

“I think we’re similar,” he considered. “I’m unapologetically specific. I can do the math in my mind as to why something is somewhat problematic, or lesser than what I would like it to be, for very specific reasons. Viggo’s that way, but heightened.”