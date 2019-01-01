O'Shea Jackson Jr. keen for Den of Thieves sequel

O'Shea Jackson Jr. is open to starring in a follow-up of heist movie Den of Thieves.

The actor/rapper played bartender and robber Donnie Wilson in the 2018 feature, with Gerard Butler taking on the role of Nicholas "Big Nick" O'Brien, a corrupt LA sheriff who is hell-bent on bringing down the crew headed up by Ray Merrimen (Pablo Schreiber).

While there has been talk of a sequel in the past, O’Shea has now shared that he is open to reprising his role.

“I’m definitely down for Den of Thieves 2, I feel like we left it way too open. We gotta make sure we close this. Big Nick can’t catch Donnie Wilson, I promise,” he said in a video interview for Collider. “We’ve definitely talked, we’ve just gotta get some paperwork, that’s all.”

Since portraying his father, rapper Ice Cube, in 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton, which marked his first film, O'Shea has taken on a diverse range of roles in projects such as Ingrid Goes West and upcoming action fantasy Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

He is also starring as Lance in Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron’s new romcom Long Shot, and is determined to keep continue experimenting with different genres.

“When I saw Seth and Charlize in it, (I was) like, ‘We have to get this.’ I remember auditioning for it, Seth is there while you are doing the read. So, we’re trying see if we have chemistry together, and he asked me if I wanted to take the sides (a portion of the script) into the room, and I was like, ‘No dude, I’m trying to impress you.’ I had everything memorised, ready to go, ready to knock it out… and I think that’s what got me the role,” the 28-year-old recalled of his first Long Shot audition, adding that he credits much of his success to his initial desire to be a writer. “I was all about creating the world that these characters are in, not playing one… And from there, it was just making it work, so I had to pick roles that were night and day from my first film - just to show I’m serious about my acting and I’m here to stay, I’m here to make some noise.”

Long Shot is now showing in cinemas.