Sylvester Stallone celebrates daughter's graduation

Sylvester Stallone was a proud father on Friday (10May19) as he celebrated his daughter Sophia's graduation from university.

The 72-year-old actor shared a series of snaps from the special occasion at the University of Southern California on Friday, including one of the action star beaming as he posed with the 22-year-old wearing her graduation cap and gown.

"Our daughter SOPHIA graduates from USC !!!! An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!!!" Stallone wrote on Instagram.

The actor has three daughters with wife Jennifer Flavin - Sophia, Sistine, 20, and Scarlet, 16.

Sophia's family was also there to celebrate the achievement, including Scarlet, who shared a photo of the graduate on her Instagram Stories during the ceremony.

Sistine also praised her big sister on Instagram, sharing a photo of her with the caption, "A college graduate! So proud!"

After the big event, Sophia began the celebrations by singing along to Lizzo in the car. "Feeling myself lol (laughing out loud) thanks @lizzobeeating," she wrote on the video on her Instagram Stories.

She also shared a snap on Instagram showing her in the back of the car on the way to her graduation, wearing a red knee-length dress.

"Only took 17 years of school.. done," she cheekily captioned the photo.

Back in 2012, Flavin spoke of her husband's special bond with his eldest daughter, who she said was "the love of his life".

"Like him, she has read nearly all of Shakespeare's books," the 50-year-old told Paris Match. "They have a very special bond, they think alike and even have the same gestures. Sophia is the love of his life."