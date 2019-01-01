Richard Madden: 'Sex scenes are never fun'

Richard Madden is not a fan of filming sex scenes.

The 32-year-old Scotsman, who shot to fame as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, stars in the new Elton John biopic Rocketman as the flamboyant singer's manager and first male love, John Reid.

While his gay sex scene with Taron Egerton, who plays the Your Song hitmaker in the movie, has hit the headlines as it's reportedly at risk of being cut by censors, Madden thinks it is justified, even though he hates filming saucy scenes.

"Sex scenes are never fun to shoot but I only ever do these things if there's a real justification for them," he told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "This is the first time Elton ever had sex with anyone so that's why it's a relevant scene, in terms of his progression... It's as true to fact as we could be with where it happened, how it happened and when it happened."

Egerton has also championed the gay sex scene and said it was nerve-wracking to shoot.

"The rawness of that experience, the fear of that experience, but also the joy of the experience of Elton's first kiss... it's electric, it's exciting, your stomach is doing somersaults," he explained.

And the Bodyguard heartthrob candidly revealed that since relocating to the U.S. after his relationship with actress Ellie Bamber ended, he's the happiest he's ever been.

"I'm in a very happy, positive place. I made a big effort to focus on that in the past six months, to really find happiness and pursue it and I'm doing that. Touch wood, it's working," he gushed.

Rocketman will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on 15 May (19).