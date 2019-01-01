Chris Stapleton is a dad of five

Country star Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are parents again.

The singer, who often performs with her husband, gave birth to the couple's fifth kid just in time for Mother's Day in America on Sunday (12May19).

Morgane shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, posting a photo of her newborn holding mum's finger.

"The most perfect Mother's Day... I wish all you Mama’s the happiest of days today!" she wrote.

The Tennessee Whiskey singer announced the pair was expecting another baby in November (18), seven months after he and Morgane welcomed twin boys, Macon and Samuel, who arrived on their father's birthday in April.

The baby news comes two weeks after Stapleton appeared on his favourite TV show, Game of Thrones.

The singer/songwriter became the latest musician to land a cameo on the series when he played a dead White Walker.

Morgane confirmed his role by posting a shot of his milky-eyed character lying dead on social media and added the caption: "Episode 3... My wildling is a white walker #got."

Stapleton told Rolling Stone Country he flew to Ireland to film the bloody scene.

"They knew we weren’t actors," he said, "so the direction was basically, 'We’re going to place you, and when we tell you to, open your eyes. And they trained us on how White Walkers are supposed to stand up and move when they’re first waking up. We had a crash course in that."