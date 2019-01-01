Tim McGraw and Ben Affleck lead the guys paying tribute to mums on Mother's Day

Tim McGraw and Ben Affleck were among the sons, husbands and dads paying tribute to the mums on American Mother's Day on Sunday (12May19).

McGraw, who never misses an opportunity to heap praise on the women in his life, posted a sweet tribute to moms online, posting a photo of flowers and adding the caption: "For my wife, my mom, my sisters and all the mothers out there... You are our heart, our soul, our strength and our foundation...You are the givers of life and grace. Thank you for everything."

McGraw's wife, Faith Hill, is mum to the couple's three daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

Meanwhile, Affleck paid tribute to his mum, Christine, and ex-wife Jennifer Garner, posting a photo of the two women enjoying a little quality time together.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love," the 46 year old captioned the shot.

The Oscar winner revealed he would be "making donations to two organizations in their honor" - Cut50’s #DignityForIncarceratedWomen campaign, which he called "a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer", and National Bailout, "an incredible organization that works with groups all over the country on Mother’s Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention."

His Mother's Day tribute and donation came a day after Ben joined his mum and Jennifer, the mother of his three kids, at a soccer game.

Justin Timberlake also shared a special message for his wife Jessica Biel.

Posting a photo of himself at the beach with the actress and their four-year-old son, Silas, Justin added the caption: "Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful wife @JessicaBiel and all the Moms out there CRUSHING this thing called life."

He added: "Jess, you are the glue that holds our family together and I'm so grateful to be your Huz... I LOVE YOU! Every day should be Mother's Day!!"