Amy Schumer: 'Women are warriors'

New mum Amy Schumer is feeling empowered after giving birth to her son Gene.

The 37-year-old actress and husband Chris Fischer welcomed son Gene Attell Fischer on 5 May (19), and opened up in a candid post on Instagram about the realities of childbirth and pregnancy.

Amy revealed she had the unwavering support of doula Domino Kirke - who's married to actor Penn Badgley - and told her fans and followers about the benefits of having a doula.

"Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the s**t," she wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo that showed her cradling her newborn in her arms.

"Men are cool and whatever but women are f**king warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth," the Trainwreck star continued. "What do doulas do? I don't totally know. But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can."

Amy, who openly shared her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe vomiting, throughout her pregnancy, went on to thank the doctors and nurses she met during all her trips to the hospital, and concluded by giving a shout out to friends who had "encouraged me to 'keep going'" and told her "it will be worth it."

"Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family," she wrote.