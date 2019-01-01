Michael Schumacher documentary set for bidding war at Cannes

Retired Formula One race ace Michael Schumacher's life and record-breaking track career is to be chronicled in a new film.

Award-winning German filmmakers Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertons will direct an official Schumacher documentary, endorsed by the legandary driver's family, according to producers at Rocket Science at the Cannes Film Festival.

Schumacher will take a look at the German driver, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time. He is the only driver in history to win seven Formula One World Championships, five of which he won consecutively with Ferrari. He also holds a number of other all-time records, such as the overall number of Formula One victories (91) and podium finishes (155).

After retiring from racing in 2012, Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a skiing accident in 2013 and is still in recovery.

Rocket Science bosses will be handling all international sales for the project at the Cannes fortnight.

The documentary will feature rare interviews with Michael’s family and his closest racing companions and competitors, and never-before-seen archival footage of the world champion racing driver.

News of the movie, which is currently in post-production, comes as Michael celebrates his 50th birthday and the 25th anniversary of his first World Championship victory in 1994.

Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm says, "Michael’s outstanding career deserves to be celebrated 25 years after he achieved his first out of seven world championship titles. We are happy this film will be in the hands of such ambitious and sensitive professionals."