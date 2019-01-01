Pokemon: Detective Pikachu loses out on U.S. box office top spot

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu has broken U.S. box office records by scoring the biggest opening weekend for a video game-inspired movie.

The fantasy film, in which Ryan Reynolds voices the title character, has raked in $58 million (£44.6 million) but loses out on the top spot to Avengers: Endgame, which secures the number one spot for the third week in a row.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, which cost an estimated $150 million (£115.4 million) to make, was expected to bring in up to $55 million (£42.3 million) at the North American box office during it's opening weekend, according to analysts.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame has hauled in an estimated $63.1 million (£48.5 million) in North America on it's third weekend. The Disney/Marvel blockbuster, which shattered box office records with a $1.2 billion global opening in April (19), is now the second-highest grossing film of all time, behind 2009's Avatar.

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson's comedy The Hustle debuts at three with $13.5 million (£10.4 million), while The Intruder and Long Shot round out the new top five.

Meanwhile, Diane Keaton's new movie about a group of aged cheerleaders, and the J.R.R. Tolkien biopic both had poor opening weekends.

Poms debuts with a disappointing $5.1 million (£3.9 million), while Nicholas Hoult's movie about The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings author has opened in ninth place with just $2 million (£1.5 million).

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton's animated movie UglyDolls, faith-based drama Breakthrough and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel make up the rest of this weekend's U.S. box office top 10.