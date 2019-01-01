Bill Wyman movie began with farm treasure hunt

Filmmaker Oliver Murray's new film about former Rolling Stones star Bill Wyman began when the rocker knocked on his door and asked if he could search for treasure on his farm.

Murray has spent years pouring through the bass player's vast archives looking for nuggets to use in The Quiet One, after meeting Bill, the relic hunter, when he literally turned up on his doorstep.

"I grew up on a farm and he had knocked on the door one day and just asked me if he could detect on my field, so I made the film. At first, it had nothing to do with the music... I also love collectors and I love how physical objects can tell stories from my years studying sculpture in art school, which is also what Bill and I bonded over - the love of curating objects."

But the filmmaker had no idea how vast his subject's collection of Stones memorabilia was or that Wyman had documented his time with the Stones on camera and with hoarded posters, tickets, flyers and all kinds of stuff.

"Bill said, 'I've got quite a lot of stuff from my Stones days', and when he said that, I'm thinking, maybe a few folders of stuff, a few boxes. When I actually went to his house for the first time and he brought in bits and pieces from all over the place, what he really meant is he has a museum-grade collection of rock 'n' roll memorabilia.

"There were 40,000 photographs, 25 reels of super 8 film that he shot, which was Bill's eye view on his whole life. There were reels of 8mm film of the guys in black and white which is the very, very first footage of those guys.

"He was absolutely a hoarder. If he hadn't gone on to play with the Stones in that first meeting in the pub, he would be the guy at the end of the street who can't open the door because of boxes and boxes in this little place! But being in the biggest rock 'n' roll band afforded him space in a beautiful country house, where the photos are kept in the right condition."

Working through the collection was such a task that Murray moved in with Bill and his family.

"I stayed in this tower room in a four poster bed at the top of his guest room...," the director tells WENN. "He gave me my own space, which was really important to tell the story that I wanted to tell."

The film recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, but it has been pulled from the upcoming Sheffield Doc/Fest in England on 7 June (19) following complaints about past underage sex claims against Wyman.

The rocker met his second wife, Mandy Smith, in 1984, when she was just 13 years old and he was 47. She later claimed that they first had sex when she was 14. They married in 1989, after she turned 18, but separated after just two years of marriage and later divorced.