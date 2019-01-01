Diane Kruger celebrates Mother's Day by sharing first picture of daughter

Diane Kruger marked her first Mother's Day as a mum on Sunday (12May19) by sharing the first picture of her daughter.

The 42-year-old actress gave birth to the little girl, whose name is still not publicly known, in November last year - her first child with partner Norman Reedus. Since then, both Diane and The Walking Dead star have done their utmost to keep their daughter away from the limelight, but gave fans their first proper look at the child to mark the special day on Instagram.

Alongside the picture, which showed Diane cradling the girl on her lap as they watched the sun set on a beach together, she quoted Robert Munsch's book Love You Forever as she wrote: "I love you forever, I'll like you for always, As long as I'm living, My baby you will be."

Diane wasn't the only star to mark Mother's Day, celebrated in America on Sunday, on social media. Gabrielle Union, who welcomed daughter Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018, shared a picture of the moment she met her daughter for the first time in the delivery room, and wrote: "I've cried so many times today for so many reasons, mainly because I'd gotten accustomed to heartbreak and disappointment. I think alot of us live in that space. I set up shop there. This moment reminded me that miracles do happen.

"You cant age out of joy. You are worthy. You are worthy. You are worthy. Sending so much love today to all the mamas, stepmamas, grandmas, aunties real and play, daddies, friends and anyone who has taken the time to nurture another living soul. I see you, I gotchu. And to those who have lost their mamas, grandmas, mother figures, sending extra love and light and hugs your way (sic)."

Gabrielle is also stepmother to husband Dwyane Wade's sons Zaire, Xavier, and Zion.

Meanwhile, actresses Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra used the special day to pay tribute to their new mother-in-law Denise Jonas at a family gathering alongside their husbands Joe and Nick Jonas, respectively.

Posting a snap from the occasion, which Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle and their children also attended, Priyanka wrote: "Family first.. Mother's Day celebrations.. to my mom @madhumalati And all the amazing mothers who have been incredible influences in my life. Thank you and I'm so grateful.. just tell ur mom you love her.. give her a hug. Feel the love. Miss u mom."