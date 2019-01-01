Evan Rachel Wood takes issue with Alyssa Milano's sex strike

Evan Rachel Wood has expressed her concerns about Alyssa Milano's decision to go on a sex strike to protest strict new abortion laws.

State officials in Georgia and Ohio signed a bill banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which occurs in about the sixth week of pregnancy, while politicians in Alabama voted to outlaw almost all abortions last week.

To protest the decision, the Charmed star declared that she is taking part in a sex strike, and the Westworld actress aired her concerns on Twitter over the weekend, saying she felt the idea is misguided.

"I worry this feeds into the religious belief that sex is for pro creation and never for pleasure," she wrote. "This is in the minds of a lot of people supporting abortions bans. No sex until marriage and babies. Meanwhile me and the other queer ladies let out a huge sigh of relief."

Alyssa declared herself a participant of the sex strike on Twitter by writing, "Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I'm calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on."

The outspoken member of the #MeToo movement told the Associated Press on Saturday that her call for abstinence reminds "people that we have control over our own bodies and how we use them," and said she didn't know how long she would keep the strike up for.

Evan, 31, has been vocal on social media about the anti-abortion bills, and had jokingly suggested men get mandatory vasectomies to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

"Mandatory vasectomies until you want to have children," she wrote. "They can be reversed, so. Come on guys, Lets save lives! Whats that? A hard no? Why? Cause its your body and we dont get to make that choice for you? Ooooooohhhhhh!!!

"I dont want mandatory vasectomies because I dont believe we should legislate peoples bodies. Its a dangerous slippery slope (sic). I used the example to point out the hypocrisy of always putting the responsibility, punishment, blame, or means of prevention, solely on women."