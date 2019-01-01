Halle Berry open to starring in another James Bond film

Halle Berry isn't ruling out another Bond girl outing following her showstopping role in 2002's Die Another Day.

The mother-of-two, who has returned to action roles for the latest John Wick sequel, portrayed Jinx Johnson in the 007 hit, which featured Pierce Brosnan as Bond, and she wouldn't mind reprising the character - or playing a new femme fatale.

"Maybe not tomorrow, because I'm kind of busy right now so my dance card is sort of full, but in a few years time, if they asked, I'd do it,” she said when asked about returning to the franchise, reports MailOnline.

Recalling her time as a Bond girl, Halle added: "It was one of the best experiences of my career working with that family, so I'm excited to see the new film."

Daniel Craig will close out his stint as the super sleuth in the 25th, as yet untitled, Bond movie, which began shooting in Jamaica last month. It marks his fifth outing as the English spy.

Speaking to Hello! recently about John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, where she joins Keanu Reeves who’s back as the title character, she explained why she badgered returning director Chad Stahelski for the role of assassin Sofia.

“I knew I was strong enough to do this role which is why I reached out to Chad and told him he didn't have a choice but to cast me,” she said. “I know I am 52 but I am also strong and active and I am tired of being defined by the number of my birthdays.

“It's really important that we women start to kick ageism in the face by showing what we can do.”