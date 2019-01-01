NEWS Will Smith and Naomi Scott exchanged 'full snot high-five' on Aladdin set Newsdesk Share with :







Will Smith got more than he bargained for when he offered co-star Naomi Scott a high-five immediately after her emotional performance in the Aladdin remake.



In Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of Disney's Aladdin, Naomi plays Princess Jasmine, who has been given a modern update as she has aspirations to become leader of Agrabah, even though women are not allowed. One scene sees her sing original song Speechless about her fight for power, and the British actress got emotional as she performed the song on set, with Will, who plays the Genie, congratulating her about the take by offering up a high-five.



"We're on set and Naomi just did a brilliant rendition of Speechless and it's one shot and she's crying and everything is great," Will recalled to reporters at the film's London press conference. "It was a moment for all of us on set, she had a big vein in the middle of her forehead, Guy was crying and I was really moved, and I go walking over to her to go say, 'Great job'.



"Her back is to me, it was so emotional, and I say, 'Hey Naomi' and in slow motion, she turns around, I already have my hand up for the high-five, she turns around and she goes (wipes nose with finger)... and I'm like, 'Noooo!' It was a full snot high-five. I'm like, she's a young actress, she gave a great performance, I can't pull back so it was a full snot high-five, splashing out of the fingers... It was a full bogey snot high-five. We had a brief moment when we caught eyes and we both knew she had bogey snot on her hands."



Naomi interrupted the story to insist Will was exaggerating and the instance happened in a "split second". She also explained how she wanted the Speechless performance to be "raw and angry" rather than pretty, and so was very emotional by the end of each take.



Aladdin hits cinemas from 22 May (19).