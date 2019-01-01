Doris Day dead at 97

Hollywood legend Doris Day has died at the age of 97.

Her death on Monday (13May19) was announced in a statement to the Associated Press by officials at her animal foundation, who said the singer turned actress, "had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia."

She passed away at her home in Carmel, California, where she was surrounded by close friends.

Day started out as a dancer and big band singer in the 1930s, and made her screen debut in 1948 in Romance on the High Seas.

She became a Hollywood icon in the 1950s, playing the title role in the beloved screen musical Calamity Jane and starred alongside James Stewart in Alfred Hitchcock's thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much.

Other notable roles included lovestruck decorator Jan Morrow opposite screen icon Rock Hudson in Pillow Talk, for which she received her only Oscar nomination and Move Over, Darling, before she moved to television with her U.S. sitcom The Doris Day Show. Day was also a singer and had a string of hits in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, beginning with her first U.S. number one, Sentimental Journey in 1945, and later her hit in 1956 with Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be).

She continued to work until well into her later years, releasing her final album, My Heart in 2011. She combined her showbusiness career with a devotion to animal rights activism.