SPOILER ALERT** Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill grateful to work with his brother

Actor Conleth Hill has thanked Game of Thrones bosses for giving him a magical scene alongside his sound mixer brother.

The actor, whose eunuch character Varys was killed off on Sunday night's (12May19) episode of the show, had a series of highlights during filming, but one tops them all - a clifftop scene near his home in Northern Ireland.

"We shot on Fair Head, which is where I grew up," he tells EW.com. My brother (production sound mixer Ronan Hill) who has three Emmys for his work on Game of Thrones (was there). He and I were on this clifftop.

"We used to play there as kids and there we were back there and working on this worldwide phenomena. And I could see my house. That was surreal and brilliant."

Hill also thoroughly enjoyed working with Peter Dinklage, who is among the few show regulars who have made it past all the battles and murder to the final episode, which airs this weekend (19May19).

"I loved the travelling with him (Dinklage)...," he explains. "I think the stuff that was said in there understood the nature of freaks and outsiders so precisely."

But the actor admits he hasn't been a fan of his character's story line over the past two seasons, adding, "There were great scenes and then I’d come in and kind of give a weather report at the end of them... So I thought he (Varys) was losing his knowledge. If he was such an intelligent man and he had such resources, how come he didn’t know about things? That added to my dismay...

"It just felt like after season six, I kind of dropped off the edge. I can’t complain because it’s six great seasons and I had some great scenes these last two seasons. But that’s when It changed for me a little... I’m not dissatisfied on the whole. It sounds like I am. But it’s been brilliant."

And he assures fans they are up for a terrific finale: "(They are) getting a great and noble ending."