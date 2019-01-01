Jennifer Lawrence celebrates at engagement party

Jennifer Lawrence celebrated her impending nuptials to fiance Cooke Maroney over the weekend by hosting an engagement party in New York City.

The American Hustle actress glowed in a full-length pale peach L. Wells Bridal gown, which featured a plunging neckline and long sheer sleeves, as well as a sexy thigh high slit, while art dealer Cooke donned a blue suit and grey tie for Sunday's (12May19) private gathering.

Stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson showed off a photo of the blushing bride-to-be on their shared Instagram page on Monday, and captioned it, "Here she comes! We couldn’t be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all."

The couple became engaged in February (19) after a whirlwind romance.

A representative for Jennifer confirmed the pair's plans to wed shortly after the 28 year old was spotted sporting a large diamond on her left ring finger as she and her beau celebrated over dinner at top Manhattan restaurant Raoul's.

They started dating a year ago (May18) after they were introduced by the actress' best pal, Laura Simpson. They went public with the romance in June before vacationing together in Rome and Paris in August.

Cooke has yet to join Jennifer on the red carpet, but he was in attendance at the New York premiere of The Favourite in September, when the couple rubbed shoulders with her pal Emma Stone and exes Darren Aronofsky and Nicholas Hoult, who appeared in the period film.

The beauty also previously dated Coldplay star Chris Martin shortly after he split from Gwyneth Paltrow.