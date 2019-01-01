Felicity Huffman makes guilty plea official in college bribery scam

Felicity Huffman returned to court in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday (13May19) to officially plead guilty to her part in a U.S. college bribery scandal.

The former Desperate Housewives star was accompanied by her brother as she arrived at a federal courthouse to confess to trying to rig a college entrance exam to help her daughter win an invite to an elite university.

She previously admitted to paying thousands to have someone illegally correct her daughter's test answers.

The actress is among 50 people accused of taking part in the college scam linked to top schools like Yale, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Huffman is one of 20 accused who agreed to plead guilty following a spate of arrests linked to the Operation Varsity Blues investigation.

In exchange, prosecutors have recommended a prison term at the "low end" of the four to 10 months Huffman faces under federal sentencing guidelines. She will learn her fate on 13 September (19).

Huffman barely spoke during the hearing, but acknowledged she understood the charges against her when asked by the judge.

The 56 year old, who is married to William H. Macy, released a statement following her arrest, insisting the couple's 18-year-old daughter Sofia knew "absolutely nothing" about her actions, adding, "In my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her."

Huffman's latest court appearance comes two weeks after fellow actress Lori Loughlin pleaded not guilty to charges that she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to pay $500,000 (£386,000) to a fake charity to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of the school's crew team - even though neither of them participated in the sport.