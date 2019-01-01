NEWS Mother's Day was magical for Gabrielle Union Newsdesk Share with :







Mother's Day was extra special for Gabrielle Union on Sunday (12May19) because she got to celebrate with her own baby.



The actress admits the U.S. holiday has been tough in recent years, because her husband Dwyane Wade's kids are not her biological children - and she has to give them up so their real mums can celebrate.



But last year, Union welcomed her daughter Kaavia James, and Sunday was a really amazing day for the 46 year old.



"I think for a lot of people who have been on a fertility journey, Mother’s Day brings so much pain," he told SiriusXM's Bevy Smith. "It just feels like a sick joke, of all of our 'failures' as a woman... Mother’s Day just brings all of that up.



"So trying to keep that in mind, at 46, celebrating my first Mother’s Day... My family were like, 'You’ve been celebrating Mother’s Day with the boys as a stepmother!' But there is no Stepmother’s Day. You gotta stay in your lane.



"You know I’m doing the work; I’m in the trenches but it’s not my day. With Kaav, it felt like this is a day I’m okay to celebrate loud and proud. But I also tried not to lose sight of the fact that for a lot of people it’s a very painful day."



Gabrielle is also celebrating the launch of her new police drama L.A.'s Finest, which is available to Spectrum cable customers in the U.S. on Monday night.



Union helped develop the show, in which she stars alongside Jessica Alba as Sydney Burnett - the character she played in the action movie Bad Boys II.