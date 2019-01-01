Bill Hader couldn't stop smiling on It sequel

Comedian Bill Hader ruined take after take on the set of upcoming horror sequel It after struggling to keep a straight face.

The Barry star is among the new castmembers of the follow-up to the 2017 remake, which focused on a group of youngsters terrorised by an evil clown called Pennywise, portrayed by Bill Skarsgard.

It: Chapter Two follows the now grown-up kids as they return to their Maine hometown 27 years later and have to face Pennywise once again, but Hader had trouble getting his fear across onscreen, because his natural instinct is to smile whenever he is scared.

As a result, director Andy Muschietti had to repeatedly remind the actor to watch his facial expressions.

"I'm bad at being scared because when I get scared, I smile," Hader confessed on America's Live with Kelly and Ryan, "and so the director, Andy Muschietti, is one of the nicest guys in the world, he's constantly going, 'Alright guys, Pennywise is coming - here we go! Hey Bill, man, why you smiling? C'mon, Bill, relax!'

"But I can't because I'm like (smiling and saying), 'Oh no! Oh my God, it's a clown!'"

Hader joins James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain in It: Chapter Two, which is set for release in September (19).

The scary movie is unlikely to ever be seen by his three young daughters, because they already have no interest in watching any of their father's screen work.

"They want me to just be dad," Hader shrugged. "I remember one time, I had a small part in Finding Dory, and I took my daughters to go see Finding Dory and my voice came up as one of the fish and my middle daughter (six-year-old Harper) just stood up and just walked out of the theatre!

"I came out (and) she was like, 'You didn't tell me you were in this. Are you in any other spots?' I was like, 'No,' and she's like, 'Alright.'"

Despite the rejection from his little girls, Hader fully understands how they feel: "I wouldn't want to see my dad in something," he said. "Like, if I was watching Star Wars and my dad showed up in the Millennium Falcon (starship), that would be the worst moment of my life!"