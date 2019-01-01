Busy Mel Gibson adds a third film to Cannes Film Festival sales slate

Mel Gibson is set to become the talk of the Cannes Film Festival - for all the right reasons.

The Braveheart star now has three films packaged up for sales at the annual movie fortnight in the South of France.

Fatman and Force of Nature have previously been announced, and now he's lined up to star in the dark comedy Rothchild, opposite Shia LaBeouf.

Stan & Ollie director Jon S. Baird is on board to direct the film, which revolves around New York's filthy rich. LaBeouf will play an outcast fighting to get hold of his family's fortune, while Gibson will play the clan's patriarch, according to Deadline sources, who report the project was developed in 2014 and shelved as one of that year's top scripts unable to find a studio.

Producer Keith Kjarval says, "Rothchild is a satirical and thrilling ride, and I am elated to be working with a filmmaker like Jon Baird, who not only has an incredible track record of guiding award-winning performances, but is crafting this film to be an action packed cautionary tale on wealth and power."

Gibson's other two roles, up for grabs at Cannes, link him to another dark comedy, in which he'll portray Santa Claus, and a project with husband and wife team Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth.

Polish will direct the actor and Bosworth in the action film, which is scheduled to begin in Puerto Rico this summer (19).

Mel is slated to play a grumpy, retired police officer fighting off thugs during a hurricane evacuation.