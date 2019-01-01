George Clooney warned Ben Affleck not to take Batman role

George Clooney advised Ben Affleck to turn down the role of Batman.

The 46-year-old made his debut as the iconic DC Comics superhero in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and subsequently reprised the role in spin-off movies Suicide Squad and Justice League.

Clooney, who previously played the character in the infamous 1997 flick Batman & Robin, admitted during an interview for The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that when Affleck approached him for advice, he suggested he should walk away from the project.

“I actually did talk to him about it. I said, ‘Don’t do it’,” the 58-year-old recalled. “It was only from my experience, which is, you know…”

The Ocean's Eleven star's stint in the role was widely panned by critics, and the film went on to become the lowest grossing movie in the entire Batman franchise.

However, Clooney, who also worked as a producer on Affleck's 2012 movie Argo, confessed that he was impressed by the actor's performance in the films.

“He did great, though,” he enthused.

Clooney went on to reflect on his experience in the movie, which also starred Chris O'Donnell and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and shared that the negative reception it received encouraged him to give greater consideration to roles he's offered before accepting them.

"What I learned from that failure was, I had to rethink how I was working,” he mused. “Because now I wasn’t just an actor getting a role - I was being held responsible for the film itself.”