Mandy Moore gearing up for Mount Everest trek

Mandy Moore plans to take on mighty Mount Everest on a nine-day trek after discovering her "inner mountain girl".

The This Is Us actress is a longtime hiking enthusiast, enjoying treks in New Zealand and even on her honeymoon in Chile. And according to editors at People, Moore will soon head to Nepal for a nine-day trek to Mount Everest's base camp, accompanied by friend and experienced Alpine guide Melissa Arnot.

"It doesn’t scare me. It’s invigorating!" an excited Moore told People. "The moments that you push yourself out of my comfort zone are so fulfilling and nourishing.

"I discovered my inner mountain girl!"

The 35-year-old's Everest trip follows her recent hiking excursion to New Zealand which she described as a "pre-cursor, warm up of sorts for our trek to Everest Base Camp" in a post on Instagram.

"There a plethora of reasons #whyihike. It gives me grounding, connection, recalibration," she wrote. "There are oh so many metaphors for the challenges and discomfort that one may face on the trail that can be applied to life in a general sense."

Moore described an experience worlds apart from her glamorous showbiz life and urged her followers to embrace the "discomfort" of a hiking trip.

"It’s temporary and an essential ingredient to growth," she explained, as she described how her group "forded rivers, slipped and fell in bottomless holes of mud" and "camped on a freezing riverbed with sand flies biting the crap out of us".

And she also explained how her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, has had no choice but to get involved.

"On our honeymoon (in Chile) I was like, 'Babe, we’re going to hike every day,' and he was a really good sport about it," she laughed. "It’s a through line in our relationship now. And he totally keeps up!"