Kim Kardashian hints she's chosen a cuddly name for new son

Kim Kardashian's fans were sure they'd figured out the name of her newborn son, following a string of tweets from the reality star over the weekend (11-12May19).

The 38-year-old and husband Kanye West welcomed a baby boy via surrogate last Friday. Announcing the tot's arrival, Kim shared pictures from her baby shower and wrote: "We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much."

But it was the teddy bear emoji Kim concluded her post with that got her followers talking.

Speculation was then further fuelled when Kim’s friend Nicole Williams also used the same emoji in a response to the post.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's followers quickly began wondering whether Kim and Kanye, who are already parents to North, Saint and Chicago, had chosen the name Bear, Teddy or Cub for their baby boy.

"Bear or Teddy West, calling it," one wrote, while another added: "@KimKardashian they definitely named him bear... 1) the bear emoji 2) Chicago Bears.”

During his early career, Kanye's signature mascot was also a bear - dubbed Dropout Bear - and the character was featured on the covers of his first three studio albums.

Speculation about the tot's name comes after Kim appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month and spoke about the monikers she had been considering for her second son.

"I was truthfully thinking about naming him Rob, after my brother Rob. But then it’s like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn’t really go, but that’s the one name I was really feeling and my brother approved it," she explained.