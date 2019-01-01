Josh Gad signs up for Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot

Josh Gad has signed up for a reboot of the classic '80s movie, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

According to editors at Slashfilm, the new project, tentatively titled Shrunk, is heading to cinemas.

Beauty and the Beast star Josh, who also voiced snowman Olaf in Frozen, is set to play an older version of Nick Szalinski, Wayne Szalinski's son in the original 1989 film.

Directed by Joe Johnston, the original starred Rick Moranis as Wayne, an inventor who accidentally shrinks his and his neighbour's children down to a minute size.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids grossed more than $222 million (£171 million) worldwide, and was the highest-grossing live-action Disney film at the time.

It spawned two subsequent sequels – 1992's Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and 1997's Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves – and later in the ‘90s, a TV series based on the original movie, that ran for three seasons.

Shrunk will reportedly continue in the vein of the previous films by using the same set-up, with Nick doing his own experiments with shrinking technology and ends up accidentally miniaturising his own children.

The studio is now looking for a director to move the feature from concept into reality, Den of Geek reports.

It's not yet known if Rick will make an appearance in the reboot, after he mostly retired from acting following Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.

Disney has been planning to reboot or remake several of its older live-action movies for its forthcoming streaming platform, Disney+, including Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson's Three Men and a Baby, and Steve Martin's family comedy Father of the Bride.