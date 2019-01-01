NEWS Khloe Kardashian: 'Cheating scandal knocked the wind out of me' Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian has opened up about the devastating moment she discovered her baby daddy Tristan Thompson was cheating on her.



The star detailed her heartbreak during a promo for the upcoming third season of her makeover TV show Revenge Body, during a heart-to-heart with a former soldier whose fiancee also cheated with his close friend.



“When the truth came out it was crushing. I lost my support system because I lost the two people who were closest to me,” the contestant shared, while the 34-year-old agreed, adding, "The wind is knocked out of you."



When the former military man confessed the affair happened while he was hospitalised and recovering from extensive injuries, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared some words of empowerment.



“Well, f**k them,” the Good American fashion mogul quipped. “Who needs them?”



Back in February (19), it was revealed that Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan, 28, had cheated on the reality star with 21-year-old social media influencer Jordyn Woods, who was the best friend of the star's sibling Kylie Jenner. Khloe and Tristan share a daughter, True, 13 months.



Speaking during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian insisted the star is moving on with her life and is putting all of her focus into her role as a mother.



"She is very strong and I just think that she's in a really good place, the mother-of-three shared. "She's really good at dealing with her emotions and I think moments like this really bring our family closer together.



"And she's the best mom to her daughter and that's where all of her energy is going," Kourtney concluded.