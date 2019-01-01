ABC bosses forgive Constance Wu for Twitter outburst

ABC network bosses are standing by Constance Wu after the actress appeared to be far from happy her TV show Fresh Off The Boat had been picked up for a sixth season.

The Crazy Rich Asians star hit the headlines last week (10May19) when she reacted angrily to the TV news on Twitter, writing: "So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F**k."

Constance returned to social media in an effort to explain her remarks, revealing she was having a "rough day" and insisting her comments had nothing to do with her hit TV show.

"Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show (sic)," she stated. "Plz (please) know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f**k-thank u too."

ABC bosses appear to have accepted her explanation and during the Disney press upfronts event on Tuesday, Karey Burke told reporters Wu's role will not be recast.

"There’s been no thought to recasting Constance. We love what she does on the show," she said. "I did actually know that Constance had another opportunity had Fresh Off The Boat not gone forward she would have pursued. But we never really considered not bringing back Fresh Off The Boat, it was just too strong.

"I’m going to choose to believe Constance's most recent communication about the show that she’s happy to return and the cast and crew is happy to have her back."

The actress plays the leading lady on the Fresh Off the Boat, which is based on Eddie Huang's memoir about his family's move from Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown to Orlando in the mid-1990s.