NEWS Jameela Jamil: 'Abortion was the best decision for myself and my unborn child' Newsdesk







Actress and women's rights advocate Jameela Jamil has hailed an abortion she had during her youth as the "best decision" she's ever made, because she wasn't ready for children.



The Good Place star went public with the personal news on social media on Monday (13May19) as she voiced her opposition to Georgia's strict new HB 481 bill, which bans the termination of pregnancies once a foetal heartbeat can be detected, typically at around five or six weeks of gestation.



She explained why it would have been a terrible idea for both her and her unborn child had she been forced to carry the baby to full term - just like women in Georgia, if the bill isn't overturned before it goes into effect in 2020.



"I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made," Jameela declared on Twitter. "Both for me, and for the baby I didn't want, and wasn't ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially."



"So many children will end up in foster homes (as a result of the restrictive new law)," she continued. "So many lives ruined. So very cruel."



After some followers suggested the kids would eventually be adopted, Jameela added, "This isn't any diss at ALL to foster homes. I'm in awe of people who take in children in need of a family and a home: but if Georgia becomes inundated with children who are unwanted or unable to be cared for, it will be hard to find great fostering for them all."



The 33 year old went on to insist lawmakers had no idea how devastating the HB 481 bill would be for women, especially those who conceive after a sexual assault.



"This anti-abortion law in Georgia is so upsetting, inhumane, and blatantly demonstrative of a hatred of women, a disregard for our rights, bodies, mental health, and essentially a punishment for rape victims, forcing to carry the baby of their rapist," she wrote.



Jameela isn't the only actress to slam Georgia's new legislation - Busy Philipps recalled her own teenage abortion as she blasted the news when it was signed in law last week (ends10May19), while Alyssa Milano has urged supporters to embark on a sex strike until women in the state "get bodily autonomy back".



She has since taken her fight one step further by pledging funds to help fight the bill and others like it.



"I’m donating $10,000.00 to the grassroots orgs on the ground fighting against hurtful policies in Georgia and I challenge all corporations who work in Georgia to match my donation," she tweeted on Tuesday. "LET’S DO THIS. #LetGeorgiaChoose".