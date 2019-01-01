NEWS Marion Cotillard out of 355 as Sebastian Stan joins Newsdesk Share with :







French actress Marion Cotillard has dropped out of plans to star in Jessica Chastain's all-female action movie 355.



The Inception beauty was initially unveiled as part of the line-up, joining Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France to announce the new project, but one year on, it appears she will no longer be featured in the international spy thriller.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cotillard has cited personal reasons for her exit.



A replacement has yet to be unveiled, although producers have since added Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez to the cast.



The project will reunite Stan with his Black Panther co-star Nyong'o, while Ramirez previously worked with Chastain in 2012's Zero Dark Thirty, and with Cruz on TV series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story last year (18), on which they played sibling fashion designers Gianni and Donatella Versace.



Details about the roles the two actors will play have not been announced, but the news emerges three months after Chastain took to Twitter to ask fans for a little casting advice.



"If you were going to make an ensemble female action movie and you needed a #BondBoy who would you cast? Asking for a friend. #eyecandyneeded," she posted in February.



The #BondBoy is a reference to the iconic Bond girls, who famously woo James Bond in the 007 movies.



Filmmaker Simon Kinberg, who directed Chastain in the upcoming X-Men film Dark Phoenix, will begin production on 355 on 8 July (19), with location shoots in Paris, London, and Morocco.