NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow shares daughter Apple's pre-approved picture to mark her birthday Newsdesk Share with :







Gwyneth Paltrow stuck to the rules as she marked her daughter Apple's 15th birthday on Tuesday (14May19), by sharing a picture that had been pre-approved by the teenager.



The Goop founder hit headlines earlier this year when she shared a selfie alongside Apple during a ski holiday on her Instagram page. Shortly after Gwyneth posted the snap, which she captioned with apple and love heart emojis, the teenager made it clear that she wasn't impressed with her mum sharing it without asking first.



"Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent," Apple wrote, and the actress defended the post, writing, "You can't even see your face!"



The Avengers: Endgame star learned her lesson from the incident and played it safe as she celebrated her daughter's big day. Sharing a screenshot of a text conversation she'd had with Apple, the teenager started by messaging her mum: "Also here are some options of apple approved birthday posts."



"Oh why thank you. Don't need to break the old Internet again, now do we?" Gwyneth replied, to which Apple responded: "Yeah let's not."



The pre-approved snap shows Apple posing in front of a window with a rose stem between her teeth. Posting it to Instagram, Gwyneth wrote: "Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceanera mi vida (Happy quinceanera my life!)"



She shares Apple, as well as 13-year-old son Moses, with her ex-husband, Coldplay's Chris Martin. They split in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, and she has since married TV producer Brad Falchuk.