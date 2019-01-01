Blac Chyna discovered Tyga and Kylie Jenner's relationship after rapper kicked her out

Blac Chyna learned ex-boyfriend Tyga was dating Kylie Jenner after the rapper kicked her out of the home they shared.

The reality star opened up about the split during a sit down with talk show host Wendy Williams on Wednesday (15May19), revealing she was far from happy about the way he broke things off with her.

“With relationships, sometimes things don’t work out,” she said. "Then also, sometimes things just kind of like spread you different ways, and I guess maybe that’s kind of what was going on. The way that it went about, like publicly, wasn’t right. Even not publicly, it wasn’t right."

Chyna and Tyga met when she appeared in his music video Rack City in 2011 and ended their relationship in 2014. The couple shares son, King Cairo, six.

While the star insists she knows Tyga didn't cheat on her, she told Williams "something did kind of expedite" his decision to break up with her: "Tyga started dating Kylie," she said, adding it was not until she "got thrown out" that she realised the two were an item.

"I had seen (them together) and it was kind of already everywhere publicly,” she said.

Kylie and Tyga went public with their on/off romance in 2015.

Chyna also revealed during the TV chat that Jenner's family members, including Kim Kardashian, turned on her after the Tyga split.

"After that happened, that’s when, of course, the family kind of like, 'All right, well bye, girl' - and threw me underneath the bus."

Chyna's connections to the Kardashian family didn't end there, however - the model began dating Rob Kardashian in 2016 and gave birth to his daughter Dream months later. The two called in quits in early 2017.

Both Chyna and Kylie have since moved on and Jenner is now dating another rapper, Travis Scott, who is the father of her daughter Stormi.