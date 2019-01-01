Gabrielle Union bonded with surrogate over her memoir

Gabrielle Union chose her surrogate after the woman expressed her excitement over the actress' book.

The Bad Boys II star welcomed daughter Kaavia James with husband Dwyane Wade in November (18) after finding the perfect woman to carry her child.

Union chose the birth method after battling fertility issues and the process was made smoother when she found she shared a connection to one of the women she was considering for the major step in her life.

“(At first), she didn’t know that it was us, although I knew all about her,” the actress told Shondaland.com. "So when we met, she walked in and was like, 'Oh!’ I didn’t know what that meant, and she was like, ‘I have your book on hold at four different libraries'. I said, 'I think I can get you a copy!'

"I’d been doing a lot of library appearances with the book (We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True), and I love librarians, and here’s this woman who also frequents her local library. In that first meeting, we talked about the books we love, the stacks of books we want to get through... That, for me, was the sign."

Union also opened up about the secret society of wannabe celebrity parents, who helped her find surrogacy after sufferring miscarriages and enduring rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF) that ultimately failed.

"A lot of Hollywood people will make an announcement, like, 'Our baby arrived via gestational carrier', but very few are transparent about the whole process," she said. "There’s a fertility grassroots underground community (and) once you put it out there, within your social circle, they’ll find you.

"That’s how you get your information: doctors, acupuncturists, different therapies. Once this group of people takes you into their arms, you’re like, 'Oh, OK! There’s so many of you!'"