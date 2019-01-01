Jamie Dornan to star in Carmen movie adaptation

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan and Mexican singer/actress Melissa Barrera are set to lead the cast in a modern remake of French opera Carmen.

Barrera will portray the titular character in the reimagining of the classic Georges Bizet production, based on the novella of the same name by Prosper Merimee, about a Spanish gypsy who seduces a soldier.

Carmen will serve as the feature film directorial of top ballet dancer Benjamin Millepied, who served as choreographer for Black Swan, which starred his now-wife Natalie Portman.

"Carmen is the opera of my childhood," Millepied shares in a statement to Variety. "Growing up, it was an ever-present part of my musical beginnings. It has inspired me greatly as an artist.

"For many years, I have been passionate about creating a film musical, and Carmen presents an incredibly exciting opportunity for exploring dance and music onscreen."

He has recruited Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz to pen the script, while Moonlight's Nicholas Britell will write the score and work with singer/songwriter Julieta Venegas to create a number of original songs for the movie.

Production is set to begin in Los Angeles in October (19).

Carmen isn't the only movie musical Barrera is working on - she is also set to star in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights.

The famed opera has been adapted for the screen on multiple occasions, including by directors like Francesco Rosi, who cast Julia Migenes and Placido Domingo in his 1984 film, and Carlos Saura, who turned it into a flamenco-based dance picture in 1983.

It also inspired the Broadway musical Carmen Jones, which was later turned into a movie by Otto Preminger, and even Beyonce starred in a modern version for MTV, titled, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, back in 2001.