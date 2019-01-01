Hilaria Baldwin: 'Opening up on social media made miscarriage less scary'

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin shared her miscarriage heartbreak on social media to raise awareness about the issue.

Fitness guru Hilaria kept her Instagram followers updated on the journey she endured with her fifth pregnancy, after doctors warned her the embryo might not survive past the first trimester due to a weak heartbeat.

Five days after going public with the sad news last month, Hilaria's miscarriage was confirmed, and she underwent a dilation and curettage procedure to clear her uterus of the dead tissue.

Speaking to reporters from Extra TV at the ABC Upfronts presentation on Wednesday, the star admitted that sharing her story helped her feel less ashamed about the experience.

“It’s much more about the issue and less about me because once I opened up, so many people come to me and said they experienced the same thing,” the 35-year-old shared. “There's so much shame surrounding it. So I just wanted to be open. And it wasn't so scary. A lot of time you find out when you open up it's not scary.”

Reflecting on the devastating loss in an Instagram post shortly after the event, Hilaria confessed she has continued to speak out about the issue to give women who endured similar experiences representation.

"Creating a positive from a negative, this little flicker of life left (its) mark," Hilaria wrote. "This is an issue that so many suffer with in silence... because those are the rules we follow.

"I came forward to share and create a spark... please help me turn this spark into a lasting flame. I want to share this because I feel like this little soul was mighty in the wave it provoked."