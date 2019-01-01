Justin Long lets slip curse word on live morning TV

Actor Justin Long turned the air blue on Thursday (16May19) after letting slip an expletive during a live U.S. TV interview.

The Live Free or Die Hard star was promoting his new podcast, Life Is Short with Justin Long, on America's Today show when he got a little too comfortable on air as he discussed his new series, on which he interviews a string of celebrity friends, including Neil Patrick Harris, Olivia Wilde, Dax Shepard, and Lena Dunham.

"I feel so lucky, it's been so fun," Long said. "I do it with my brother Christian, who's the funniest person I know, and he writes a lot of the questions and then we just start riffing, it's just a conversation."

Explaining why he decided to dive into the podcast industry, he continued, "These (TV talk) shows are so fun to do, but sometimes you feel rushed, like right now, I gotta get it out...

"Anyway, I like doing the (podcast) show, I covered that s**t..."

Immediately realising his mistake, he gasped and issued multiple apologies as Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones laughed off the incident.

"Sorry...! We curse on our show... I'm so sorry!" the actor said as he cringed.

Long has since expressed his sorrow once more on social media.

Posting video footage of his appearance on Today, he wrote, "Thanks for having me... (Sincerest apologies again for the s**t slip. Truly)".

Life Is Short with Justin Long launched online on Monday (13May19).