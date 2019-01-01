Jodie Foster mourning death of her manager mother

Jodie Foster is mourning the loss of her mother, who has died at the age of 90.

Evelyn 'Brandy' Foster passed away at her Los Angeles home on Monday (13May19), just days after America's Mother's Day holiday, after suffering from complications related to dementia, and the actress and her three siblings have since honoured the family matriarch in a touching obituary.

"Evelyn was without a doubt the strongest person her family has ever met, a champion, a fighter, full of fire and love," reads the tribute.

"No one could beat her style, all five feet tall with naturally 'cork screw' hair. Her family will remember those dimple smiles and big hugs and well placed four letter words. No one messed with Nana, an original like no other. May she live in all of us forever."

The Illinois native moved to California during her youth to work as a touring big band singer.

She ended up taking on a brief stint as an assistant for a Hollywood publicist, and, after becoming a single mother in her 30s, she decided to help her son Bud break into acting, scoring him a role as a series regular on Mayberry RFD, a spin-off of The Andy Griffith Show.

Jodie, the youngest of her four children, followed her brother into showbusiness, beginning with commercials from the age of three, before moving into TV with small roles on series like The Courtship of Eddie's Father, My Three Sons, Paper Moon, and her brother's show, Mayberry RFD.

Under her mother's guidance as her manager, Jodie shot to fame, although Evelyn's project decisions occasionally raised eyebrows, especially after allowing her then-14-year-old daughter to play a child prostitute in Martin Scorsese's iconic Taxi Driver.

The film ended up earning Jodie the first of four Oscar nominations, and she struck gold in 1989 for The Accused.

Evelyn stepped down as the star's manager after she landed the Best Actress Oscar for her 1991 thriller The Silence of the Lambs.