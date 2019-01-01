Emily Ratajkowski strips to protest Alabama abortion ban

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has bared all to protest the controversial new abortion ban in Alabama.

Senators in the state voted to pass the HB 314 law, which outlaws pregnancy termination and threatens doctors with a 99-year prison sentence if they ignore the legislation, on Tuesday night (14May19), and the backlash was immediate.

Stars like Lady Gaga and Janelle Monae were quick to speak out against the new ban, and now Gone Girl actress Emily has stripped off to make a point about a woman's body being her own.

The 27 year old posted the provocative shot of herself posing naked on Instagram, covering up her books with her right arm and protecting her genitals with a flower.

She added the caption: "This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape. These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce."

Emily continued: "The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportions of black women living there. This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the U.S. deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade. (1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling). Our bodies, our choice."

A little later, Ratajkowski shared a throwback photo from a Washington, D.C. protest against Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court in October (18) she took part in.

Emily was arrested alongside fellow activist Amy Schumer.

The photo featured the model holding a sign that read: "respect female existence or expect our resistance".

Politicians in Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri, Georgia, Iowa and North Dakota, are also keen to ban and block abortions in the event of rape and incest, unless the pregnant woman's health is at risk.

Rihanna, Minka Kelly, Mandy Moore, and Busy Philipps are also among the celebrities protesting the anti-abortion movement sweeping through the U.S. and using the #YouKnowMe tag to get their messages across.

And Kylie Jenner told her social media followers the new Alabama law "makes me sick", adding a collage of the 25 Republican Senators who voted for the bill to her Instagram story.

Actress Kelly went public with her own abortion story to get her message through, stating, "When I was younger I had an abortion. It was the smartest decision I could've made, not only for myself & my boyfriend at the time, but also for this unborn fetus.

"For a baby to've been born to two people - too young and completely ill equipped - with no means or help from family, would have resulted in a child born into an unnecessary world of struggle."

Milla Jovovich also recalled her emergency abortion in 2016, while she was filming on location in Eastern Europe.

"I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure," she wrote on Instagram. "It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it."