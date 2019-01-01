Michelle Williams reduces Busy Philipps to tears on final talk show episode

Michelle Williams was on hand to mark her best friend Busy Philipps' last talk show episode on Thursday night (16May19), reducing the actress to tears with an emotional speech.

Former Dawson's Creek star Busy revealed earlier this year that her chat show Busy Tonight was coming to an early end after failing to impress in the ratings battle. The final instalment aired on Thursday, with Busy calling on some of her famous friends to help her bid farewell to the show.

Stars including Linda Cardellini, Christa Miller, Whitney Cummings and Jennifer Carpenter all took turns to toast Busy, with Michelle making the bold move of ripping up her cue cards when it was her time to speak.

"Tonight is actually opening night of my daughter's school play," Michelle began. "And what I said to her, 'Listen, Aunt Biz needs me. Are you cool if I just come to the middle and the ending?' She was like, 'Mom, absolutely. Get on that plane, of course'.

"And then she said to me, 'Mom, why are you guys such good friends? You're so different,'" Michelle added. "You're just always there. And I don't know how you do it because you look like you're living a really fabulous life for yourself, but the truth is that you show up for all of us, all of the time. You are the most selfless person that I know and it's taught me everything that I know about being a friend. So thank you for asking me to come here and be with you tonight."

During the opening monologue of the episode, Busy took aim at her famous friends who'd refused her request to appear on the show over the past six months, saying: "Here's the thing, guys. One of the greatest things you can do in life is show up. In the last six months, you know this is just a TV show, but so many people have shown up for me. And there were some people who didn't and they know who the f**k they are... and I will never forget."

She also shared a clip of herself getting emotional backstage before the programme began on her Instagram page, captioning it: "Hi. This is tonight. Goodnight. I love you."