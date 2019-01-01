Glenn Close and Mila Kunis to play mother and daughter in drug drama

Glenn Close and Mila Kunis have signed on to play a mother and daughter in new drug drama Four Good Days.

To be directed by Rodrigo Garcia, the film will see seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn play Deb, a mother who is helping her daughter Molly, portrayed by Mila, as she seeks to recover from substance abuse.

According to editors at Deadline, the plot will focus on the way in which the duo's long estrangement not only opens up "painful wounds" of the past, but also "offers the opportunity to rekindle their fundamental, complicated, love for one another".

The project is the latest A-list film up for grabs at the Cannes Film Festival as producers look for distribution partners.

Rodrigo, who directed Glenn in 2011 film Albert Nobbs, also co-wrote the screenplay with 2014 Pulitzer Prize winner Eli Saslow. The story is based on an article the journalist wrote for The Washington Post. Filming is set to begin in September in Los Angeles.

Four Good Days will follow recent parent/child drug dramas like Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet's Beautiful Boy and Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges' Ben Is Back.

Fatal Attraction star Glenn most recently received critical praise for her role in The Wife, for which she was nominated for an Oscar and received her third Golden Globe. The 72-year-old is currently working on a remake of 1950 film noir Sunset Boulevard, in which she will play Norma Desmond, a role she has brought to life on stage, and is also attached to Netflix's adaptation of Hillbilly Elegy alongside Amy Adams.

Meanwhile, Bad Moms actress Mila has been promoting animated movie Wonder Park, in which she voices Greta, and is in the post-production phases of Tate Taylor's crime-drama Breaking News In Yuba County, also starring Laura Dern and Allison Janney.

A potential release date for Four Good Days is yet to be confirmed.