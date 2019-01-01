Robin Thicke's fiancee had an abortion in 2014

Robin Thicke's fiancee April Love Geary is adding her experience with pregnancy termination to the growing number of celebrities sharing their stories online to protest anti-abortion laws in the U.S.

Actresses Busy Phillips, Minka Kelly, Milla Jovovich, and Amber Tamblyn have been among the stars to go public with their previous abortions in recent days to voice their opposition to highly restrictive bills limiting a woman's right to choose, which have already been signed into law in places like Georgia and Alabama.

Model April, who shares two young children with singer Robin, has been expressing her opposition to the controversial laws on social media, but on Thursday (16May19), she decided to explain why the hot topic is so personal to her after receiving heavy criticism from pro-life campaigners.

"I've been getting a bunch of DMs (direct messages) saying things like 'how could you support abortion when you're a mother yourself' so this is MY body, MY body after having an abortion in 2014, a miscarriage in 2017, delivering a baby in 2018 and 2019," she captioned an Instagram photo of her bare stomach. "I'm glad I was able to make decisions about MY body without facing any type of punishment."

April, who began dating Robin in 2015, went on to express her desire for all women to simply be able to make decisions about their pregnancies depending on their own individual circumstances: "It's scary to think that women won't be able to choose to abort if that's what they want/what's necessary," she continued.

"You can be anti-abortion for yourself and pro-choice for anyone who isn't you because you realize you shouldn't get to make the rules for someone else's body and you're not going to (do) a single thing for the child they can't/don't want to carry. This is possible and necessary."

Her comments emerged hours before politicians in Missouri became the latest lawmakers to vote in favour of strict abortion regulations on Friday (17May19). The new HB 128 legislation outlaws terminations after eight weeks, and although it makes exceptions for medical emergencies, babies conceived as a result of rape and/or incest are not permitted for abortion.

Republican Governor Mike Parson is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days.