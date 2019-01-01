Birth certificate for Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son made public

The birth certificate for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's son Archie has confirmed the child was born at London's private Portland Hospital.

The royal couple had previously expressed its intention to keep the details surrounding the baby's arrival private, and rumours soon surfaced suggesting the former Suits actress wanted to welcome their first child at their Frogmore Cottage estate in Windsor, England.

However, when Megan went into labour earlier this month (May19), she was thought to have abandoned the home birth plans in favour of checking into a London hospital, and now the full details have been revealed.

Little Archie's birth certificate was officially filed by a representative from the Westminster Registrar's Office on Friday (17May19), and the public document names Portland Hospital as the location of his arrival on 6 May (19).

The paperwork also lists his mother's name as "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex," and her occupation as "Princess of the United Kingdom".

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who is seventh in line for the British throne, isn't the first royal to be born at Portland Hospital - Prince Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, welcomed Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at the medical facility, while mother-of-four Victoria Beckham also previously chose to give birth there.

The news emerges just over a week after Harry and Meghan formally introduced their baby boy to the world in a special photocall at Windsor Castle on 8 May.

The couple announced it was expecting in October (18), five months after they wed in St. George's Chapel on the castle grounds.