Gabrielle Union had nothing but a good wig to prepare for daughter's arrival

Gabrielle Union would have been lost as a first-time mother without the help of her "work wife" Jessica Alba because all she took to the hospital was a good wig.

The Bring It On star and her husband, retired basketball ace Dwyane Wade, welcomed daughter Kaavia James via a surrogate in November (18) after struggling with fertility issues for years, but she was in such an emotional state in the hours before the child was born, she didn't even think about all the gear she would need just to take the baby home.

Instead, all the actress had with her was a good hairpiece to ensure she looked her best meeting her little girl for the first time.

"I panicked, so when our surrogate went into labour, I called my hairstylist, because I had left without my work wig!" she recalls on U.S. morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"I'm literally on the freeway and I'm talking to Jess," Gabrielle continues. "She's like, 'You got your overnight bag? You got the baby's car seat?' I was like, 'I got my wig!'"

Jessica, a mother-of-three, took it upon herself to gather all of the baby necessities so her L.A.'s Finest co-star Gabrielle didn't have to worry about a thing - and the new mum couldn't be more thankful.

"She actually sent everything to the hospital that I needed," Gabrielle gushes. "She tricked out my (on set) trailer into a full nursery so when I came back, she had everything ready to go. She's literally like my work wife."

Her comments emerge days after Jessica, who runs her own baby and household product firm Honest, spilled all about how big of a role she had played in helping Gabrielle transition to life with a new child, and insisted it was no trouble for her, because she had just welcomed her third child, son Hayes, in December, 2017.

"I built out a little nursery inside our trailer," she said. "I had one for Hayes because I was breastfeeding when we were doing the (L.A.'s Finest) pilot. I bring my kids, they're part of my life, I bring them to set, and then I just did the same thing for her, 'cause you know, I already knew the things to do, so it was cool."